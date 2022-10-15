Louis: Who is the candidate for Star Academy?

LOUIS STAR ACADEMY. Louis made his debut as a candidate for the new Star Academy on Saturday, October 15. Who is the young man who made a name for himself on a Telephone cover?

"Another world", it is with this cover of the Telephone group that Louis made his singing debut on the Star Academy set. Aged 20, the young man visibly seduced the public in a performance that began in sobriety before asserting a high tone of voice. Without however completely letting go... His new theater teacher Pierre de Bréau was in any case won over by this performance, like his singing teacher Adeline Toniutti who held back his emotion not without noticing some errors of accuracy and breathing.

Originally from Lot et Garonne, Louis said he was a fan of Star Academy before this first bonus, in an interview with Sud-Ouest, even admitting to having discovered the song via the cult program of the 2000s! "At the time, I was about 3 years old, and my nanny was watching the show at her house. I started singing by memorizing the season 4 anthem, 'Let me dance' ' from Dalida," he recalled. To shine in turn on the set of the TF1 show, Louis will be able to rely on singing lessons started at the age of 9, relates Sud-Ouest, which recalls his beginnings in Montflanquin and Villeréal. The candidate for the Star Academy will have the opportunity to conquer the public a little more, undoubtedly via songs from his favorite repertoire, from Francis Cabrel to Jean-Jacques Goldman, father of the director of the Star Academy Michael Goldman, but also Lady Gaga !