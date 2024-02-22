Lots of snow and cold in these departments, but 17°C in others... Funny weather this weekend!

The weather is clearly deteriorating and the cold is returning before the weekend.

While mild weather has reigned in France for several weeks, the trend could reverse in the coming days. The Weather Channel announces a deterioration with the “passage of a very active cold front” at the end of the week. For its part, Météo France placed several departments on orange alert in its latest bulletin for risk of wind. To the west, Vendée and Deux-Sèvres are targeted by an orange alert for rain-flooding.

The disruptions announced are directly linked to the passage of the Louis depression. According to Météo France “the accumulations of rain are notable in particular from the South Pays de la Loire to Poitou-Charentes, as well as between Champagne-Ardenne, Lorraine, Burgundy and on the Alpine terrain” at the end of the week.

Météo France announces that temperatures will decrease during the night from Thursday to Friday until falling close to seasonal norms. According to La Chaîne Météo, the average temperature this Friday, February 23 will be 7.3°C “i.e. an excess of 0.5°C compared to normal.” In detail, the northwest should experience a day marked by “an alternation of showers and clearings under a well-cooled atmosphere”, with wind on the coasts.

Temperatures will be between 5°C as in Rouen and 9°C, in Rennes in particular. In the center and north-east of France this Friday, "the weather is mixed but the sky is clearing over Alsace in particular, with very cool temperatures". It will in fact be between 3°C and 10°C, with 8°C in Orléans, 9°C in Dijon and 10°C in Strasbourg.

The Weather Channel forecasts “gloomy” weather from the southwest to the center-east with rain in Aquitaine. Temperatures will be between 3° and 11°C. The site announces 3° in Limoges and 8°C in Biarritz. The Weather Channel specifies that only the south-east and Corsica will be spared by this drop in temperatures. In fact, clearings are expected this Friday with the only disturbance being winds of up to 60 km/h. In terms of temperatures it will be 15°C in Perpignan, 17°C in Nice, 12°C in Marseille and Montpellier and 13°C in Ajaccio.

This episode of disturbance will also mark the return of snow to the mountain ranges. As Météo France indicates, “It will snow from mid-mountains” starting Friday. The Weather Channel forecasts snow "at 1000 m in the central massif and the Alps." A trend which should increase this Saturday, February 24. The Weather Channel announces that it “will snow a lot in the Pyrenees from 1200 meters” and that the falls will continue on Sunday as well. Temperatures will still be as low this weekend with this Saturday 4°C in Aurillac, 9°C in Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes and Dijon, 8°C in Lille and Limoges, 11°C in Bordeaux and Marseille, with a maximum of 15°C in Perpignan. Similar temperatures are also expected this Sunday.