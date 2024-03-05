Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday March 6, 2024, 6 million euros at stake

LOTTO. For this Wednesday's draw, players can hope to win up to six million euros. Attention fans!

Six million euros. This is the amount of the prize pool at stake this Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Players have until 8:15 p.m. to try to win the equivalent of 4,615 months of minimum wage. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros if you settle for a classic combination made up of five numbers and a Chance number. As with each Loto draw, which takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the results will be delivered around 8:50 p.m. on TF1 and immediately on the Française des jeux website or on this article.

After this Loto draw, the next FDJ meeting is set for this Thursday. A EuroDreams draw will be organized, allowing a lucky person to pocket the tidy sum of 20,000 euros... per month and for thirty years! For the rest of the week, a Euromillions draw is also planned for Friday. This time, 63 million euros will be at stake. Finally, on Saturday, Française des jeux will organize a final Loto draw. We still do not know the amount of the jackpot, it will be known after the drawing this Wednesday evening.