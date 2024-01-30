Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday January 31, 2024, 3 million euros at stake

LOTTO. New draw this Wednesday. Players have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck. Attention fans! The results will be available shortly on this page.

Three million euros are on offer this Wednesday, January 31, 2024. No incredible jackpot for this Loto draw therefore. When the results are announced, there will be much less euphoria than the day before. 143 million euros were in fact offered to participants on Tuesday evening during the Euromillions draw. But three million is still a significant sum. Imagine what you could do if you managed to find the Lotto result tonight? But before that, you have to play. You have until 8:15 p.m. to validate your grid. The results will be delivered around 9 p.m. here.

Tuesday evening, the atmosphere was more electric than ever! 143 million euros were therefore on the table during the Euromillions draw. An amount that will have made more than one dream. Good or bad news, the jackpot was won and not by the French. In any case, not by French people who tried their luck in France. The winners, as there were several of them, had played in one of the eight other countries which participate with France in the Euromillions draw. In detail, two grids were validated correctly. Result: the mega jackpot had to be split in two. Their owners each pocketed the tidy sum of 72,274,808.00 euros.