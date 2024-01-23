Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday January 24, 2024, 5 million euros at stake

LOTTO. Will the five million euros at stake this Wednesday evening find a buyer? Response time for Loto draw results.

This Wednesday evening's Loto draw offers a jackpot which is starting to be interesting. With a minimum jackpot which is set at two million euros in this game of chance, when Française des jeux (FDJ) puts five million euros on the table, i.e. the average jackpot won during a Loto draw , the issue begins to motivate the troops. For those who are interested, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m., for 2.20 euros. With this amount, you will be able to bet on a classic combination of five numbers and one Chance number, i.e. the minimum number to check to be able to participate in a drawing.

If the five million euros at stake in the Loto this Wednesday, January 24, 2024 are attractive, most players have their eyes already turned towards the mega-jackpot of the Euromillions which will be at stake during the next drawing scheduled for Friday, January 26, which is two days from now. And good news for those who were wondering, despite the colossal sum of 130 million euros offered on Friday evening, the basic grid will be sold at its usual price, i.e. 2.50. As with the Loto, it will be possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. Friday. If you are afraid of forgetting to play on the big day, know that it is now possible to try your luck on the fdj.fr website as well as on the FDJ application. If the FDJ-approved point of sale near you is still open, you can also try to win the huge jackpot that will probably change your life forever! At least, if you manage to check the right results!