Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday January 17, 2024, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO. Try to win up to 2 million euros by participating in the Loto draw on Wednesday January 17, 2024 and find the results here from 8:45 p.m.

A new lotto draw takes place this Wednesday, January 17, 2024. After the exceptional gain of 20 million euros won by a resident of Seine-Maritime (Normandy) in Monday's lotto draw, Française des jeux (FDJ) is offering you the opportunity to win a €2 million jackpot this Wednesday. Try your luck by playing your lucky numbers before 8:15 p.m. Lotto grids are available at your usual FDJ point of sale at a price of 2.20 euros or online on the fdj.fr website at the same price.

To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! The lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.