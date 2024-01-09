Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday January 10, 2024, 18 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. Will the 18 million euros in today's Loto draw finally be won this Wednesday evening? Reply at 9 p.m. right here.

Since December 31, Française des jeux (FDJ) has seen its jackpot grow, draw after draw. Originally, 13 million euros were put into play during an exceptional draw set up for the start of the new year. But unlike the jackpot for the big Christmas draw, this jackpot did not have to either be won or distributed the same day. Since then, the jackpot has been tirelessly put back into play, with an extra million euros for each new Loto draw. For this fifth consecutive Loto draw since its very first draw, 18 million euros are being put on the table.

As with any Loto draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The result will be delivered at around 9 p.m. here, but also on TF1 and on the Française des jeux website. In the event that there is still no winner, the prize pool will be put back into play during the next drawing, namely Saturday. We can therefore already say that it is possible that 19 million euros will be up for grabs this weekend. However, in the event that the jackpot is won, let's keep in mind that the counters will be reset to zero, or rather to two million euros, the minimum jackpot. The best thing is to try your luck this evening, if you want to be sure of playing for a big jackpot, and only see afterwards if the game is still worth it in the next draw.