Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday February 7, 2024, 6 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The Loto draw results will be delivered around 9 p.m. on this page. Attention fans! It is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m.

Seven million euros. This is an attractive sum to say the least that anyone can win this Tuesday, February 7, 2024, provided they are of legal age and have in their possession 2.20 euros, the cost of a wetsuit. However, let's keep in mind that winning the Loto draw is not given to everyone. To bet on the right results, you will need nose, but above all a good dose of luck. And that, unfortunately, cannot be controlled. Chance is indeed responsible for the victories and defeats of the participants. The only certainty is that the draw should take place around 8:45 p.m. and the Loto result will be delivered on this page around approximately 9 p.m.

What are the largest jackpots that have already been won in a Loto draw? As reported by the Tirage Gagnant site, to date, the largest jackpot ever pocketed by a player was won in Ille-et-Vilaine during the draw on December 4, 2021. 30 million euros were then at stake Next comes a jackpot of 26 million euros won in September 2021, the participant had played on the Internet, a jackpot of 25 million euros pocketed in Paris in 2022, 24 million euros in 2011, the winner had tried his chance at Sarcelles, and finally 23 million euros won in Libourne in 2014.