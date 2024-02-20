Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday February 21, 2024, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO. New Loto draw this Wednesday evening. Players can try to find the Loto results until 8:15 p.m.

New Loto event. This Wednesday, February 21, 2024, no more Valentine's Day jackpot to be won, unfortunately. It finally found a buyer on Monday. The lucky winner had tried his luck in the Rhône department. The jackpot was 12 million euros, six times the amount up for grabs this Wednesday evening. From now on, two million euros are in fact being put on the table. This is the minimum amount that can be offered in this lottery. But, for the average person, two million euros remains a nice prize and few people would refuse them.

As with each Loto draw, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The draw will take place immediately, on the TF1 television channel, around 8:45 p.m., just after the 8 p.m. news. The results will be broadcast here at around 9 p.m. and on the Française des jeux website. For those who find the stakes not high enough, and who would like to turn to a larger jackpot, there remains the Euromillions draw, scheduled for Friday. But here again, we will have to be satisfied with the minimum prize pool, the jackpot of nearly 73 million euros having been won yesterday, by a Frenchman moreover! Note again that the minimum jackpot still amounts to 17 million euros...