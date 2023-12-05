Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday December 6, 2023, 5 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. The Loto draw for this Wednesday, December 6, 2023, offers five million euros. But will you find the results?

Last draw to practice before the big jackpot of the weekend! If this Wednesday, December 6, 2023, FDJ players try to win “only” five million euros, which nevertheless remains the average jackpot won during a Loto draw, in two days, the Euromillions draw will allow them to pocket the largest jackpot ever won in France or the Euromillions in general, namely 240 million euros. Let's keep in mind, however, that if this jackpot has everything to please, it will nevertheless be more difficult to win it than the five million euros at stake this evening in the Loto.

And this does not depend on the fact that there should be significantly more players trying their luck in Friday's drawing. Indeed, when playing one of the Française des jeux lotteries, your chances depend above all on the number of possible combinations. In Loto, as you have to find a combination made up of five numbers between 1 and 49 and a Lucky number among the 10 possible, the chances of finding the result of the day by betting only on one combination are of the order of 'one in 19,068,840. In the Euromillions on the other hand, count on one chance in 139,838,160, because the grid is made up of 50 numbers and 12 star numbers, in addition players must find one number (star) more than Lotto. For those who are still hesitant, know that it is also entirely possible to play both draws or… none.