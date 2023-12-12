Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Wednesday December 13, 2023, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. The results of this Wednesday's Loto draw will be revealed here around 9 p.m. Until then, everyone is free to dream of what they could do with two million euros.

Let's go for a new Loto draw! This Wednesday, December 13, 2023, players try their luck to win two million euros. As with each Loto draw, it is possible to participate until 8:15 p.m. The Loto result will be revealed on TF1 as well as on the Française des jeux (FDJ) website around 8:45 p.m. - 9 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros if you only bet on one combination. You are free to play several grids or more numbers on the same grid. Be careful though, the price of your stake may be revised upwards quickly.

Do you think that two million is still not an attractive enough prize pool to spend 2.20 euros? Please note that Française des jeux will very soon be organizing a big Christmas Lottery which should not leave you indifferent. In fact, 15 million euros will be put into play for the occasion. And good news: the prize pool will either be won on the big day or distributed among the winners of the highest rank who will receive it. Also note that 100 codes each allowing you to win 20,000 euros will also be drawn. The meeting is set for Sunday, December 24, in around ten days. If you are afraid of forgetting, it is now possible to participate. The grid, however, is sold for 5 euros.