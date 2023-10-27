Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday October 28, 2023, 7 million euros at stake

LOTTO. 7 million euros are up for grabs this Saturday, October 28, in the FDJ Loto draw! Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

The FDJ is offering a jackpot of 7 million euros during the Loto draw this Saturday, October 28. All the results can be found in this article, as soon as the winning numbers are published! Lottery games have a rich and diverse history spanning thousands of years and across many cultures. The earliest evidence of lottery games dates back to ancient China, where drawing games were used for public funding purposes as early as 200 BC. These games were used to raise funds for Great Wall construction projects, among others. The concept of lottery was then introduced to Europe over the following centuries.

The Romans also participated in lottery games, called "sorts" or "sorting". These games were used to distribute valuable goods and slaves. Tickets were usually given out at public events, and winners were determined by a drawing of lots. The first public lotteries in Europe date back to the 16th century. They were often used as a way to finance government projects, such as the construction of canals, roads and other infrastructure. Proceeds from these lotteries were intended for charitable causes, charities and support of the arts. Throughout U.S. history, lotteries have played an important role in funding projects such as railroads, universities, and hospitals. However, in the 19th century, lotteries became associated with questionable practices and corruption, leading to their banning in many states. Public lotteries have since been reintroduced in some US states.

