Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday October 21, 2023, 4 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The Loto draw for this Saturday, October 21, 2023, offers a jackpot of 4 million euros. Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

4 million euros are up for grabs during the lottery draw this Saturday, October 21. Find out this evening if you are the lucky winner. And if luck is not on your side today, here is a quick reminder of the rules of the game for the next drawing. The first step is to choose numbers. To participate in the Loto, players must purchase a ticket with a grid of numbers. Each grid contains 49 numbers, from 1 to 49. Players must select 5 numbers of their choice from this number range.

In addition to the 5 main numbers, players also choose a “Chance Number” from among the 10 offered, numbered from 1 to 10. Loto draws take place twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays (and sometimes on Saturdays in the event of special edition). During the draw, a set of numbers is drawn at random. The 5 main numbers and the Lucky Number are extracted. If the numbers chosen by the player match the numbers drawn, he wins a prize. Winnings depend on the number of numbers correctly predicted. The more matching numbers you have, the higher the payout. The maximum win is awarded to those who manage to guess the 5 main numbers and the Lucky Number. There are also wins for those who can only guess 2, 3 or 4 numbers.

If no one wins the jackpot in a draw, the jackpot amount carries over to the next draw, which can result in some impressive prize pools. In addition to the standard formula, Loto offers different game options, such as Multiple Loto, which allows you to select more numbers to increase the chances of winning.