Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday November 4, 2023, 10 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The FDJ is offering a jackpot of 10 million euros for the lotto draw this Saturday, November 4. Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

10 million euros are at stake during the lottery draw this Saturday, November 4. Lottery games have a long history in France and Europe but originally they were mainly played in Asia. There, their history goes back thousands of years. It begins in ancient China, where the first evidence of lottery dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC – 9 AD). The Chinese used lottery tickets to finance public projects, such as the Great Wall of China. At the time, these tickets were distributed to citizens, and the winnings were awarded by drawing lots. Over time, lottery games have diversified in China, with various variations and drawing methods. The lottery had become a popular way to raise money for government projects, and citizens actively participated.

Lottery has also played a significant role in India. Archaeological evidence shows that similar games of chance were played in ancient India, where they were known as "Satta". These games involved drawing numbers and betting, and they were popular among people of all social classes. Satta has evolved over time to include regional variations, reflecting India's cultural diversity. The popularity of lottery games in India has persisted through the centuries, and today, various forms of lottery are still commonly practiced in the country. Japan was influenced by China when it came to gambling, and the first lotteries appeared there during the Edo period (1603-1868). These lotteries were also used to finance government projects and gained popularity among the population.

All the results of the draws can be found on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Before the next draw, make sure you have validated your grid: you have until 8:15 p.m.!