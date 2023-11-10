Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday November 11, 2023, 13 million euros at stake

LOTTO. 13 million euros are up for grabs in the Loto draw this Saturday, November 11! Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

The FDJ is offering a jackpot of 13 million euros during the lotto draw this Saturday, November 11. Since its creation in 1976, Française des Jeux (FDJ) has been at the heart of the gaming industry in France, offering citizens the opportunity to try their luck at hitting the jackpot and making their dreams come true. One of the FDJ's flagship games, Loto, has a rich history that reflects the evolution of lottery games in the country. The first step in the history of the French Loto was taken in 1976, when the FDJ was created as a public company. This initiative aimed to regulate gambling and combat illegal operations while generating funds for social causes. On May 19, 1976, the first Lotto draw took place.

Faced with growing demand, the Loto has evolved over the years. In 1985 the game saw its first major expansion with the introduction of a second weekly draw on Saturdays. The move proved to be a resounding success, prompting the FDJ to move to three draws per week in 1991, adding an additional draw on Wednesdays. The Loto was now a regular part of the week for many French people, fueling excitement and anticipation. In 2008, the FDJ decided to review the Loto formula to offer greater winnings. This revision introduced a second drawing, increasing the opportunities to win and generating even more excitement among participants. The Loto has become not only a game of chance, but also an unmissable event for those who dreamed of seeing their lives change overnight.

In 2017, the Loto underwent another major transformation with the introduction of a formula guaranteeing a minimum jackpot of €2 million. This move was intended to maintain the game's appeal and provide significant winnings even when the jackpot was not won for several draws.

