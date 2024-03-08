Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday March 9, 2024, 7 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The FDJ is offering to win a jackpot of 7 million euros during the Loto on Saturday March 9! Quickly discover all the results.

7 million euros are to be taken away, Saturday February 9, during the Loto de la Française des Jeux draw. FDJ was established in 1976 as a French public company responsible for the management and operation of lottery games and sports betting. Its initial aim was to channel gambling to state-controlled operators, in order to combat illegal gambling and generate funds for public interest causes. The creation of the FDJ was part of a desire to regulate this sector, by offering a varied and secure range of games for players, while guaranteeing significant financial benefits for the social, sporting and cultural fields in France.

Since its founding, the FDJ has expanded its range of games, ranging from traditional lotteries such as Loto and EuroMillions, to scratch games, sports betting, and even instant draw games. Its status as a public company allows it to maintain a certain ethics in its activities, paying particular attention to the prevention of gambling addiction and contributing substantially to public finances.

