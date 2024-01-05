Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday January 6, 2024, 16 million euros at stake

LOTTO. 16 million euros are up for grabs in the Loto draw on Saturday, January 6! Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is offering a jackpot of 16 million euros for the Loto draw this Saturday, January 6. Do you know the origins of lottery games? Their history dates back to Antiquity. The first traces of lotteries date back to ancient China, where similar games were used to finance public projects, such as the construction of large infrastructure. These lotteries were later adopted by other civilizations, notably the Romans, who used them for entertainment purposes during festivals. Over the centuries, lotteries have evolved and spread across the world, taking different forms depending on cultures and times. The winnings promised in these games of chance were often used to finance public projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Over time, lotteries have also been used as a means of raising funds for specific causes, such as building schools, hospitals, or funding charitable organizations. The idea behind lotteries is often linked to luck and the desire to participate in a common cause. These days, lotteries have become a global phenomenon, with many countries holding regular draws and offering tempting prizes. Although the initial motivations may have been primarily philanthropic, lotteries have become popular entertainment and a source of funding for many initiatives around the world.

Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, find the Loto results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Don't forget to validate your grid before the next draw!