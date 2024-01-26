Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday January 27 [LIVE]

LOTTO. Try to win 6 million euros this Saturday, January 27 by playing the Loto! You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. The draw results will be published here as soon as they are published.

This Saturday, January 27, La Française des Jeux is offering you the chance to win 6 million euros! Try your luck playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play at one of the Française des Jeux points of sale or on the FDJ website. You can find the results right here as soon as they are published. Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next drawing.

But what can you buy with 6 million euros? No less than 5 luxury sports cars or 1 golf course or even 233 kilograms of caviar, if you have luxury tastes. You can also live on a pension of 10,000 euros per month until the end of your life. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot of 6 million euros: you have a one in 139 million chance of winning! Don't panic, it is also possible to obtain lower winnings: to win a few euros, you need at least two correct numbers or one good number (the probability of finding it falls to one chance in 22), and two star numbers (one chance in 50).

The rules of the Loto are simple: you must equip yourself with a grid and mark seven numbers: five on a grid of 50 numbers and two stars on a grid of 12 numbers. You will have to pay 2.50 euros for a single grid, or choose to increase your chances by purchasing a multiple grid. At most, you will be allowed to choose up to 10 numbers or 12 stars per grid. But the price will increase accordingly. Beware of delays: your grid may be counted for the next draw. Be careful: the price is also increasing!