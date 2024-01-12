Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday January 13, 2024, 19 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The FDJ is offering to win a jackpot of 19 million euros during the Loto on Saturday January 13! Quickly discover all the results.

19 million euros are up for grabs during the Loto draw on Saturday January 13. To participate in Lotto draws, players choose a combination of 5 main numbers from a range of 1 to 49, as well as a lucky number between 1 and 10. The draw takes place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays . To win the jackpot, participants must match all the numbers drawn, both the main numbers and the lucky number. In addition to the jackpot, the Loto offers several other categories of winnings depending on the number of correct numbers. The rules of the game are simple, and winnings vary depending on the number of matches, providing players with different opportunities to win exciting prizes.

Drawings take place on a regular basis three times a week, creating a constant dynamic of anticipation and excitement among participants. Drawing days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, allowing lottery enthusiasts to plan their entries throughout the week. This regular frequency helps maintain public enthusiasm, offering players several opportunities to try their luck at winning attractive prizes, including the jackpot.

Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, find the Loto results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Don't forget to validate your grid before the next draw!