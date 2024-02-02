Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday February 3, 4 million euros at stake

This Saturday, February 3, La Française des jeux is offering to win 4 million euros in the lottery draw. To try your luck, you must validate your grid before 8:15 p.m. Find out the lottery results.

Many players will try to win the 4 million euros offered by La Française des Jeu in the lottery draw this Saturday, February 3. To win the lotto jackpot, you must find the five numbers drawn at random and the complementary number. But, if you only found a few of the six numbers in the lottery draw this Saturday, February 3, it is possible to evaluate your winnings on the FDJ website. If you have decided to try your luck, discover the lotto results as soon as they are published on this page.

There are generally three lotto draws per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. But, stay tuned, the FDJ organizes exceptional draws throughout the year! However, nothing is won, according to the regional daily Union, statistically you have one chance in more than 13 million of winning the jackpot, it is almost as much as your chances of being hit by an asteroid or have real triplets.

To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! Each week, the lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.