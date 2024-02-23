Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday February 24, 2024, 3 million euros at stake

LOTTO. 3 million euros are up for grabs in the Loto draw on Saturday February 24! Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is offering a jackpot of 3 million for the draw on Saturday February 24. Loto is one of the most popular games of chance in France and has its origins in the 1930s. At that time, the country was looking for new sources of income to finance social works. Thus, in 1936, the first drawing of the "Loto National" took place, creating a wave of excitement among French people eager for luck and fortune. This game, based on the principle of drawing numbers, quickly became a success, attracting thousands of participants across the country and contributing significantly to public finances.

It was in 1976 that the Loto as we know it today was born. La Française des Jeux (FDJ) launched this modernized version, offering larger jackpots and simplified playing rules. With its scratch cards and weekly draws, Loto has become a pillar of gaming culture in France, offering not only opportunities for substantial winnings, but also a popular spectacle that brings the French together every week around their screens to discover the winning numbers.

Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, find the Loto results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Don't forget to validate your grid before the next draw!