Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday February 10, 2024, 7 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. The FDJ is giving you the opportunity to win 7 million euros in the Loto draw this Saturday, February 10, 2024. Will you be the lucky one of the day?

This Saturday, February 10, 2024, it is possible to win a jackpot of 7 million euros with Française des jeux, during the Loto draw. The last jackpot put into play, Wednesday February 7, which was 6 million euros, was not won. With 7 million euros, it is possible to buy 102 gold bars of 1 kg (at a price of 58,500 euros per kg). This jackpot also corresponds to the price of 12 one-way tickets to Mars, since Elon Musk indicated that the price of a ticket to Mars with SpaceX would be set at $500,000. In addition to the 2 million euros at stake, ten winners worth 20,000 euros will be drawn at random. Follow the Loto draw and its results on our page.

How to play ?

To try to win the jackpot, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49. The last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game. To win, you will have to try multiple times, since the probability of winning the jackpot is one in 19,068,840.

Fast Flash, MultiChances, multiple grids, Joker… La Française des jeux offers you several options to maximize your chances of becoming the lucky winner of the Loto, or at least allowing you to win a nice sum. Thus, with the "second draw" option, you can replay the numbers in a grid, excluding the lucky number, at each Loto draw. It costs 80 cents more than a regular ticket, but allows you to try your luck another time. You can play Loto on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.