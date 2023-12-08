Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday December 9, 6 million euros at stake [LIVE]

LOTTO. Try to win 6 million euros this Saturday, December 9 by playing the Loto! You have until 8:15 p.m. to participate. You will be able to find the result of the draw right here as soon as it is broadcast, around 8:30 p.m.

This Saturday, December 9, La Française des Jeux invites you to try to win six million euros! Try your luck by playing Loto (FDJ)! You have until 8:15 p.m. to play in one of the Française des Jeux approved points of sale or on the FDJ website. The results of the draw will be known around 8:30 p.m. and you can find them right here. Please note, if you participate too late, your grid may be counted for the next drawing, Wednesday December 13.

But what can you buy with 6 million euros? For example, you can consume no less than 3,700 kilos of caviar and travel 30 times into space, but this will unfortunately not be enough to get you the most expensive car in the world: it costs 23 million euros. You will still have to be very lucky to win the jackpot: 1 chance in almost 2 million. For comparison, a meteorite has a 1 in 1000 chance of hitting Earth.

The rules of the game are simple: on a grid, you must check five numbers between 1 and 49. Then, you must check a “lucky” number between 1 and 10. Count 2.20 euros or 3 euros with the “second” option. draw". If no number inspires you, another option is available to you: take a “flash”. It is then a machine which randomly decides the numbers. You can also choose multiple mode, with which it is possible to check 6, 7, 8 or even 9 numbers.