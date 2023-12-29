Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday December 30, 2023, 4 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The FDJ is offering a jackpot of 4 million euros for the Loto draw on Saturday, December 30. Discover all the results quickly!

4 million euros are at stake in the Loto draw on Saturday, December 30. The Loto de la Française des Jeux (FDJ) attracts millions of participants with the promise of exceptional winnings. To maximize your gaming experience, here is a reminder of the essential rules to follow. The first and most essential step is choosing your numbers. Select 5 numbers from a grid of 49. Don't forget your lucky number, between 1 and 10.

Play one or more grids before 8 p.m. on the day of the draw. Validation is crucial to participation. Look forward to the results broadcast live on television and available on the official FDJ website. If you're not lucky, the FDJ offers other appointments: three draws are carried out during the week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. If luck has smiled on you, discover a range of winnings depending on the number of correct numbers and the lucky number. From small reimbursements to major rewards, anything is possible. For enthusiasts, explore additional options like the Joker and the 2nd draw for an enriched gaming experience. Keep in mind that your tickets are valid for 60 days after the drawing. Beyond that, unclaimed winnings contribute to the Foundation for Mutual Aid and Social Action (FEAS).

Find the Loto results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes worth 20,000 euros and the joker. Don't forget to validate your grid before the next draw!