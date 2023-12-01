Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Saturday December 2, 2023, 3 million euros at stake

LOTTO. 3 million euros are up for grabs in the Loto draw on Saturday, December 2. Discover all the results as soon as they are published!

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is offering a jackpot of 3 million euros in the Loto, for the draw on Saturday, December 2. Of course ! The FDJ lottery game is a very popular game of chance in France. The rules of the game are simple but here is a reminder. To participate in the Lotto, players must choose a combination of six numbers from a range of 1 to 49. During the draw, six numbers and one complementary number are drawn at random.

Players win prizes based on the number of correct numbers on their ticket. If the six numbers drawn match those chosen by the player, he wins the jackpot. In addition to the main draw, the Loto offers additional draws such as the Joker and the Loto code, giving participants more chances to win. Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, find the Loto results on Linternaute: first draw, second draw, the ten winning codes of 20,000 euros and the joker. Don't forget to validate your grid before the next draw!