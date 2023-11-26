Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday November 27, 2023, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. Will this Monday's Loto draw make you a lucky millionaire? Reply at results time.

Two million euros are up for grabs this Monday, November 27, 2023. Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros which means that in the event of a victory this Monday, you could multiply your stake by... 909,090. But you still have to find the Loto result. And for that, it is better to start by trying your luck. Unless you think your karma is not in great shape right now. Please note, in this case, that it is possible to play for the following draws.

Did you know ? This week, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts are offering a jackpot of 200 million euros for the Euromillions draw on Friday December 1, 2023. A jackpot which should arouse envy, but which will not won't be easy to win. Because in the Euromillions, there are significantly more combinations likely to be drawn than in the Loto. Count on a chance in 139,838,160 of finding the results, compared to one in 19,068,840 in a Loto draw. What's more, good news: the grid will be sold at the price of a classic print, i.e. 2.50 euros.