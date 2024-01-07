Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday January 8, 2024, 17 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. For this new Loto draw you could win up to 17 million euros. But will you be lucky enough to find the results?

Were you thinking of playing the Loto this Monday, January 8, 2024 to start the week in a completely classic way? Yes, but now, upon arriving at the Française des jeux (FDJ) point of sale, Loto fans, who may have taken a little break during the end-of-year celebrations, may have been surprised by the amount of the prize pool in this evening's Loto draw. Because yes, it is indeed the Loto jackpot and not that of the Euromillions. The question may indeed arise. In Euromillions, the minimum amount staked is €17 million. However, this sum is at stake this Monday evening in the Loto draw, for which the average jackpot won is around five million euros.

In other words, many Loto players should try their luck this Monday evening. As with each Loto draw, it is possible to play until 8:15 p.m. If you were worried about the price of the grid, know that, despite this incredible prize pool, it is indeed a classic draw, and not exceptional which could allow the FDJ to justify a different price. The grid made up of a single combination is therefore sold for 2.20 euros. This jackpot is in fact the result of several draws that remained without a big winner. Since December 31, the day on which the FDJ had indeed organized an exceptional draw to mark the change of year, with a jackpot of 13 million euros, the jackpot has been tirelessly put back into play while being enhanced an additional million euros with each new draw. Until tonight ?