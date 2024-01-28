Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday January 29, 2024, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO. Smooth start to the week this Monday. Two million euros are on the table for the first Loto draw of the week. It's up to you to find the results!

At the risk of disappointing more than one, the week does not start with a big prize pool. Two million euros are in fact at stake in the Loto draw this Monday, January 29, 2024. A sum that may seem colossal to many of us. And yet. In the Loto draw, this is the smallest jackpot that can be offered to players. For those who would still like to try their luck, it is possible to validate your grid(s) until 8:15 p.m., maximum. The draw will take place immediately, around 8:45 p.m., with an announcement of the Loto results scheduled for around 9 p.m. on this page.

If you find that two million euros are not worth your 2.20 euros, necessary for the purchase of a classic Loto grid, made up of five figures and a Chance number, know that this Tuesday, the Française des jeux and its European counterparts are organizing a Euromillions draw that is exceptional to say the least. 143 million euros will be at stake this time. Indeed, the mega-jackpot of 130 million euros put into play on Friday did not find a taker. It is therefore re-offered to participants for a new meeting which already promises to be rich in emotion. You have until 8:15 p.m. to validate your grid on Tuesday. Price of the basic grid: 2.50 euros. The Euromillions results will all be made available around 9:30 p.m. Good luck to everyone !