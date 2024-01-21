Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday January 22, 2024, 4 million euros at stake

LOTTO. For the first Loto draw of the week, the FDJ promises four million euros to whoever finds the Loto results.

Loto aficionados are participating this Monday, January 22, 2024 in a draw which offers a jackpot of four million euros. Like every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Loto draw days, it is possible to try your luck before 8:15 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros which means that in the event of a victory, your stake will be multiplied by 1,818,181. A profitable investment... but you still have to find the Loto result. And that won't be easy this Monday evening. Like every drawing day, your chances of betting on good Loto results are of the order of one in more than 19 million, if you only play one combination. By playing more figures and Chance numbers, you will inevitably increase your chances, but at what cost? Because playing more combinations represents a cost. Beyond that, isn't it tastier to say to yourself in case of victory that you were really lucky? Anyway, the results will be delivered right here around 9 p.m.

How to withdraw your winnings if you win the Loto? On its website, the FDJ gives the details. If you participated in the draw through a point of sale, depending on your winnings, the procedure differs. So, if you have won less than 300 euros, you can claim your winnings directly from an FDJ retailer. Between 301 and 30,000 euros, you can either go to an FDJ retailer or make an appointment at an FDJ payment center. Between 30,001 and 499,999 euros, you will need to make an appointment at an FDJ payment center. Finally, if your winnings amount to more than 500,000 euros, you must call "without waiting 0969 36 60 60 to be put in touch with the 'Grands Gagnants' service", specifies the FDJ website. Let's hope for your sake that you are forced to this last option!