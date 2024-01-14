Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday January 15, 2024, 20 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. Incredible Loto draw coming up this Monday evening! Fifteen million euros are at stake. But will you find today's results?

No, you're not fantasizing. La Française des jeux (FDJ) indeed promises a jackpot of 20 million euros to whoever manages to find the Loto result of the day. It is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The basic grid, made up of five digits and a Chance number, is sold for 2.20 euros. It is however possible, if you consider that it may be wise, to bet more numbers on the same grid or to validate several grids for the same Loto draw. After all, it's mathematical: by betting more combinations, you necessarily increase your chances. However, let's keep in mind that there are more than 19 million combinations in the Loto and that even by betting eight different combinations, chance promises you nothing. The only promise at this time: the Loto results will be delivered right here around 9 p.m.

Since the draw on December 31, no one has been able to find the Loto results. That day, the Française des jeux had exceptionally arranged to meet its players on a Sunday - the Loto draw usually takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. For the transition to the new year, 13 million euros were at stake. But while no one manages, draw after draw, to get their hands on the results, the prize pool grows by a million euros with each new award. at stake, which explains the astronomical amount proposed this Monday evening. However, this is not the largest jackpot ever won in a Loto draw. In September 2021, a jackpot of 26 million euros was indeed pocketed. On the podium, we also find a jackpot of 24 million euros won in Val-d'Oise in June 2011, as well as a jackpot of 22 million euros won by a couple from Girondins in July 2013.