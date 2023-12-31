Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday January 1, 2024, 14 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The FDJ is offering you the chance to win a jackpot of 14 million euros for this first day of the year. Discover all the results as soon as they are published.

For the first Loto draw of 2024, the FDJ is offering a jackpot of 14 million euros, Monday January 1. Often considered a simple game of chance, the Lotto actually has much more profound impacts on society than we think. One of the main benefits of Lotto is its role in raising funds for charities and social projects. In many countries, part of the revenue generated from the sale of Lotto tickets is directly allocated to philanthropic organizations. These funds help finance initiatives such as medical research, education, poverty alleviation and other crucial social programs. Thus, the Loto becomes a major financial lever to support causes that improve the quality of life of society as a whole.

Selling Lotto tickets not only benefits potential winners, but also the local economy. Ticket sales outlets, whether independent retailers or specialist kiosks, benefit from an increase in customer base. This helps stimulate the local economy by generating additional revenue for these businesses, thereby creating jobs and promoting economic development in communities. Many lotteries are run by government agencies or private companies that incorporate principles of social responsibility into their operations. These entities dedicate a portion of their profits to socially responsible initiatives, contributing to educational, cultural and environmental programs. The Loto thus becomes a powerful instrument for encouraging corporate social responsibility and raising society's awareness of social issues.

