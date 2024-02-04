Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday February 5, 2024, 5 million euros at stake

LOTTO. The draw for this Monday, February 5, 2024, promises five million euros to whoever finds the day's results. Notice to amateurs. It is possible to play until 8:15 p.m.

To start the week, Française des jeux (FDJ) is offering a five million euro Loto draw. Players have until 8:15 p.m. to try to find the Loto results. One, two, three grids... You can play as many as you want. But don't forget that in all cases, it's chance that will do things. If the day has come to find out the Lotto results, then there is no need to bet on 15,000 numbers and combinations. Anyway, the classic grid is sold for 2.20 euros. The Loto draw is scheduled for around 8:45 p.m. The results will be delivered right here immediately.

Will there be a super Lotto or Euromillions jackpot on Valentine’s Day? Every year, on Valentine's Day, La Française des jeux generally offers a draw with an exceptional jackpot. But it seems that this time, that is not the case. If nothing has yet been played out and a super jackpot could very well emerge in the coming days, it nevertheless appears unlikely that the tide will turn. This type of jackpot is normally announced weeks in advance. Likewise, the FDJ and its counterparts recently brought a huge Euromillions jackpot into play.