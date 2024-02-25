Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday February 26, 2024, 2 million euros at stake

LOTTO. For this new Loto draw, Française des jeux is offering two million euros. Will you find the results?

For the first Loto draw of the week, Française des jeux is offering two million euros. Enough to round off the end of the month, in the event of a victory, but you still have to win! Because finding the Loto result is not easy. In fact, you just have to participate in the day's draw by validating one or more grids and then wait for the clock to tick and for the draw to take place. However, on closer inspection, you also have to be blessed with a lot of luck. Because to win such a jackpot, you have to bet on THE combination among the approximately 19 million existing! Notice to fans...

Two million euros is a colossal amount of money for most of us. However, in the Loto, this is the smallest jackpot that can be put into play. As for the biggest jackpots won, we note that of 30 million euros. It was won on December 4, 2021 by a player who tried his luck in Ille-et-Vilaine. Coming behind the jackpot of 26 million euros pocketed in September 2021, that of 25 million euros won in Paris in 2022, that of 24 million euros won in Sarcelles in 2011, and finally, that of 23 million euros won in Libourne in 2014.