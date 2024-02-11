Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday February 12, 2024, 8 million euros at stake

LOTTO. What if you won eight million euros this Monday? The week would start off really well, that’s for sure. But will you be so lucky? Response at the time of the Loto draw. All results will be communicated here.

The week promises to be full of emotions at the Française des jeux! While a nice jackpot of 10 million euros will be offered on Wednesday for Valentine's Day, as luck would have it, from this Monday's Loto draw, eight million euros are on the table. As with each meeting, participants have until 8:15 p.m. to try to find the right results. The draw will take place around 8:45 p.m. for delivery of the winning combination and other codes worth 20,000 euros right here, around 9 p.m. In the meantime, everyone is free to bet on their favorite numbers. The price of the basic grid is 2.20 euros.

Valentine's Day obliges, like every year, La Française des jeux is organizing a special love draw on February 14. It will therefore be 10 million euros which will be put into play on Wednesday whether there is a big winner this Monday or not. On the other hand, as with any Loto draw, only 10 codes worth 20,000 euros will be drawn that evening. Remember that for a Christmas print, it is not uncommon to see around fifty released. The good news remains that, in the absence of additional LOTO codes, the grid retains its usual price. So count on 2.20 euros for a classic grid made up of a combination on Wednesday evening. It is now possible to try your luck!