Loto result (FDJ): the draw on Monday December 4, 2023, 4 million euros at stake

LOTTO RESULTS. For this new Loto draw, the FDJ is offering to win a jackpot of four million euros. Results will be delivered to this page around 9 p.m.

The week starts smoothly this Monday at La Française des jeux. For its first Loto draw, four million euros are on the table. This is a little more than the minimum Loto jackpot, which amounts to two million euros, but still a little below the average jackpot generally won, namely five million euros. In any case, it is possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. The draw will take place around 8:45 p.m. on TF1 and the Loto results will be delivered immediately on this page as well as on the fdj.fr website. Remember that the basic grid costs 2.20 euros, enough to multiply your stake by 1,818,181 in the event of a victory this Monday evening.

On Tuesday, however, things will get spicy. For the third draw of the week for one of its lotteries, La Française des jeux will this time offer a prize pool that you will not soon forget. 217 million euros will in fact be awarded to any player who manages to find the winning result during the Euromillions draw. Since Friday, December 1, the FDJ and its European counterparts have decided to offer a mega jackpot a few weeks before Christmas and the New Year. It is now possible to try your luck at a point of sale approved by the FDJ or on the website internet of the Française des jeux. Notice to amateurs!