Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday September 27, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. The Loto draw for this Wednesday, September 27, 2023, put six million euros at stake. The results can be found below.

[Updated September 27, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.] The Loto draw this Wednesday, September 27, 2023 did not produce a big winner. Seven million euros are now at stake. On Wednesday, six million euros were on the table, but no player seems to have had enough luck to find the Loto result. However, one participant managed to find the five numbers, but not the correct Chance number. He thus wins 180,734.70 euros. Other grids were marked with four of the five correct numbers and the correct Chance number, allowing their owners to pocket 1,131.10 euros. Here are all the Loto results of the day:

​​​​​​​Next draw, Saturday. What numbers to play in the Loto? First of all, you must keep in mind when playing Loto that it is a game of chance. It is therefore difficult to predict and anticipate what figures will come out during this or that draw. However, some players in need of inspiration sometimes like to look on the FDJ website for the issues that have been most recently released, or conversely the least released. Betting only the luckiest numbers, or only the least drawn numbers, or even mixing the most and least drawn numbers can be a solution when you are not betting on any date of birth or when you do not There is no lucky number.

What are your chances of winning the Lotto? According to the Française des jeux website, it seems that you have a "16.7% chance of winning, or one chance in six" of winning. And when we mention gain, it means “win” and not “prize”. Indeed, if you are so lucky to win something, it is because by finding only part of the result, it is possible to win a few euros, or even tens or hundreds of euros. For the lucky ones, we can even talk about thousands of euros. Likewise, “if you choose the second draw option, you have around a 25% chance of winning, or almost one chance in four of winning,” assures the FDJ. Here again, it is about winning and not the jackpot. You only have one chance in 19,068,840 of finding the Loto result and, with it, winning the jackpot!