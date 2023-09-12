Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday September 13, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Did you pocket the tidy sum of 16 million euros which was offered for the Loto draw this Wednesday evening? Discover the results without further delay.

[Updated September 13, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.] And the long-awaited result has finally arrived! The winning combination of the Loto draw for this Wednesday, September 13, 2023 has just been revealed. Sixteen million euros were at stake. Unfortunately, as Jean-Pierre Foucault, who announced the Loto result this Wednesday, indicated on the TF1 set, there was no big winner this evening. However, perhaps you still managed to tick off some good numbers? If this is the case, know that you are surely entitled to a little something… Here are all the Loto results:

Next draw, Friday! Exceptionally, the Française des jeux (FDJ) is organizing a draw that day for a good cause. A Heritage Mission Super Lottery is in fact planned. While the prize pool initially planned was 13 million euros, the FDJ finally decided to offer the 16 million euros not won this Wednesday evening, as well as an additional million euros, or 17 million euros. To participate, it's very easy. The first step is to make sure you are not a sore loser. Because in the Loto, by playing only one combination, you have one chance in exactly 19,068,840. This is the number of existing combinations and therefore likely to be drawn.

Once you agree with yourself, by going to a point of sale approved by the FDJ, all you need to do is check five numbers, including 1 and 49, and a Chance number, to choose from the 10 possible. When your grid is validated, all you have to do is wait until the draw to find out the result! Be careful, however, the grid of a combination is sold for 3 euros on Friday, compared to 2.20 euros normally. But there will also be 50 codes, allowing each to pocket 20,000 euros, which will be drawn at random, compared to the usual 10.