Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday October 4, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Nine million euros were at stake this Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Has anyone found the Loto results? The draw has just revealed the combination of the day.

[Updated October 4, 2023 at 9:03 p.m.] The good news from this Loto draw? This is because there was no winner and the next drawing will offer a jackpot of... 10 million euros. The bad ? This is because there was no winner and you therefore did not become a millionaire this Wednesday, October 4, 2023. However, certain grids were checked with part of the Loto result, enough to pocket a few euros, or even hundreds or thousands of euros. Here are all the Loto results:

How come such a big jackpot was at stake this Wednesday evening? Nine million euros, even for a Loto draw, was still a significant sum. No super Loto draw or special October 4 exceptional draw, however. No, this jackpot was nothing other than the fruit of eight Loto draws that remained without a winner. Gradually, the prize pool grew from one million euros to one million euros. And this could continue like this for a long time to come, because there is no limit to the amount that the Lotto jackpot can reach.

In any case, whether there is a winner or not, Friday October 13, a day of bad luck for some and happiness, on the contrary, for others, the Française des jeux will offer a draw of… 13 million 'euros, but not only! In addition to this important jackpot, 50 LOTO codes, which each allow their owner to win 20,000 euros, will be drawn at random, compared to only 10 during a classic Loto draw. Notice to amateurs, it is already possible to try your luck. Note, however, for those interested: the grid is exceptionally sold a little more expensive, at 3 euros.