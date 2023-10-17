Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday October 18, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. The Loto draw has just revealed the results for this Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Did you win today's jackpot?

[Updated October 18, 2023 at 8:46 p.m.] No one having managed to pocket the jackpot for this Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Française des jeux is offering a draw of four million euros next Saturday. Notice to fans, it is already possible to play. As a reminder, the grid is sold for 2.20 euros. While waiting for the big day, the result for this Wednesday, made up of five numbers and a Chance number, is available a little further down. The winning combination as well as the Joker and the 10 codes worth 20,000 euros can be found without further delay...

Remember to check all the numbers in the winning combination because it is possible that if you have not found one of them, you have still ticked the other correct boxes. In any case, this is the pleasant surprise that a young man had who tried his luck near Brest during the Super Loto on Friday October 13. By checking five correct numbers, he was able to pocket the tidy sum of 100,000 euros. That day, you had to have played the numbers 7, 21, 25, 39, 41 and the Chance number 6.

“He started with number 7, but his son running everywhere forced him to finish his game with random numbers,” reveals La Française des jeux in a press release published this Wednesday and echoed by Le Télégramme. The young man and his partner discovered a few hours later, while watching television, that they had won exactly 100,582 euros. A sum that they plan to use to finish building their house and, who knows, maybe get married!