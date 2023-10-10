Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday October 11, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. Great news this Wednesday evening! The Loto draw made a lucky winner in Deux-Sèvres. The results are available a little further down.

[Updated October 11, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.] While all players already have their eyes on the Friday the 13th draw, 12 million euros were at stake this Wednesday, October 11, 2023. This represents more than twice the prize pool average won in the Loto, this amounting to five million euros. We are also on the equivalent of 5.45 million Loto grids, the price for a Loto ticket of a combination being set at 2.20 euros. The prize pool at stake this Wednesday evening also represents 9,230 minimum wage, or 769 years of minimum income. And good news: it seems that one of the participants was lucky enough to bet on the outcome of the Lotto. The lucky person had tried their luck in Deux-Sèvres. Without further ado, here are all of today's results:

​​​​​​​Next meeting Friday! Indeed, for those who are still unaware, this week, the Française des jeux (FDJ) is organizing a Super Loto on Friday the 13th. The next Loto draw will thus offer a jackpot of 13 million euros, but also no less than 50 LOTO codes, each allowing you to pocket 20,000 euros. It remains to be seen whether you will be able to find the Loto results in the time allotted to you. Note that, as Super Loto requires, the grid will exceptionally be sold a little more expensive. Count 3 euros for a combination of five numbers and a Chance number. As with each draw, it will be possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. on the day.