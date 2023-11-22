Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday November 22, 2023 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Four million euros were at stake during this Loto draw on Wednesday, November 22. The results are now available. So did you win today’s jackpot?

[Updated November 22, 2023 at 9:46 p.m.] La Française des jeux (FDJ) won a jackpot of 4 million euros during the Loto draw on Wednesday, November 22. And unfortunately, no one has matched the five correct numbers as well as the lucky number. However, check your game ticket of the day, because no less than 26 people guessed four correct numbers and the lucky number. They thus won the nice sum of 8,618.20 euros.

Also, you will find, below, the ten winning codes drawn at random which allow you to automatically win 20,000 euros, the second draw option and the Joker number:

As with every Loto, you first had to participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you had to do was go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You then had to choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49, the last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It was also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you had to be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game.

To win the Loto jackpot, you had to believe in your lucky star. In fact, you had 1,906,884 possible ways to check the boxes on your grid. And that's without counting the lucky number. So, you had a one in 19,068,840 chance of hitting the jackpot.