Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday November 22, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTTO. Loto results will be available as soon as today's draw is made. 4 million euros are at stake by the FDJ.

[Updated November 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.] On this Wednesday, November 22, 2023, four million euros are up for grabs in the Loto draw. Whatever the numbers of the day, check your ticket carefully, because you can still win a certain amount of money if you are not a winner in rank 1. If the last two Loto draws have not found a winner , a person still won more than 144,000 euros by finding the five correct numbers this Monday.

All the results will be available on this page as soon as the draw is made, namely the Loto result of the day, the ten winning codes drawn at random among the players, the second draw option and the Joker number:

As with every Lotto, you must first participate in the draw. It could not be easier. All you have to do is go to a tobacconist and buy a grid. You must then choose six numbers: the first five are between 1 and 49, the last, the lucky number, is to be selected between 1 and 10. The jackpot is won only if you check the six correct numbers and no one is there. no one else plays the same. It is also possible to play online, on the Internet or with the FDJ application. However, you must be of legal age to play the Loto or a gambling game.

To win the Loto jackpot, you have to believe in your lucky star. In fact, you have 1,906,884 possible ways to check the boxes on your grid. And that's without counting the lucky number. So you have a 1 in 19,068,840 chance of hitting the jackpot. You can still win smaller amounts by finding, for example, the five correct numbers on the grid.