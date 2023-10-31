Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday November 1, 2023 [LIVE]

LOTO RESULTS - The jackpot for the Loto draw for this Wednesday, November 1, 2023 is estimated at 9 million euros after several jackpots not won in the last draws. The results will be available on this page from 8:45 p.m.

In the middle of the All Saints' Day holidays, will you be able to seize the opportunity offered by the Française des jeux (FDJ) on the occasion of the last weekly Loto draw? This Wednesday, November 1, 2023, you can indeed hope to win the sum of 9 million euros. Players will have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their grid if they wish to participate. The draw generally takes place after the 8 p.m. news, around 8:45 p.m. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros, at least if you are satisfied with a grid with only one combination. Be careful though, if you want to check more than the five digits and the Chance number necessary to make a classic combination, the price is not the same and can quickly reach new heights! The results will be available on this page from 8:45 p.m.

To win the 9 million euros in this lottery draw, you need to have “a little” luck. In fact, you have 1,906,884 possible ways to check the boxes on your Lotto grid. And that's without counting the lucky number - you have to choose from ten numbers. So you have a 1 in 19,068,840 chance of hitting the jackpot. You can still win smaller amounts by finding, for example, the five correct numbers on the grid. At that point, you are a Tier 2 winner and have a 1 in 2,118,760 chance of doing so. The fewer exact numbers you find, the lower your winnings. Keep in mind that 17% of combinations are winning.

But if you want to hope to win such a sum, you have to play first. And the rules of the Loto are rather simple. To do this, you need to go to your tobacconist from whom you buy a grid on which you choose six numbers: the first five on a grid of numbers between 1 and 49, and the last, the lucky number to be selected between 1 and the 10th… And if you ticked the six correct numbers, the 9 million euros will be yours, provided that no one else has ticked the same numbers as you. For those who are more homebodies, it is also possible to play on the Internet.

Be careful though, since not everyone is allowed to play the Loto. Indeed, the Française des jeux (FDJ) reminds that it is imperative to be of legal age, and therefore aged 18 and over. In France, all gambling is prohibited for minors. This ban applies to online games, but also to games on physical media. The site details that "no prize or jackpot can be won by a minor, even accompanied by a parent or an adult. Creating an account with sending a scan of their identity document is necessary for any online purchase of Loto grids on the site as well as on the FDJ iOS or Android mobile applications. Managers of FDJ points of sale may also require proof of identity.