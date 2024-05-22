Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday May 22, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTO RESULTS - The jackpot for the Loto draw this Wednesday, May 22, 2024 was valued at 9 million euros after several jackpots not won in the last draws. The results are now available on this page.

As the summer holidays approach, have you seized the opportunity offered by Française des jeux (FDJ) for the latest weekly Loto draw? This Wednesday, May 22, 2024, you could indeed hope to win the sum of 9 million euros. But, by the way, what is the biggest prize ever won in the Loto? A player won a record winnings of €30 million on Saturday, December 4. This is the largest sum ever won since the launch of the game in 1976, according to Française des jeux (FDJ). The results are now available on this page, below.

The Loto draw for Wednesday May 22, 2024:

But if you wanted to hope to win such a sum, you had to play first. And the rules of the Loto are rather simple. To do this, you had to go to your tobacconist from whom you bought a grid on which you choose six numbers: the first five on a grid of numbers between 1 and 49, and the last, the lucky number to be selected between 1 and on the 10th… And if you had ticked the six correct numbers, the 9 million euros were yours, provided that no one else had ticked the same numbers as you. For those who are more homebodies, it was also possible to play on the Internet on the sole condition of being an adult with proof of identity.

Don't have the right combination? Your winning code may have been drawn! If this is not the case either, see you at the next Loto draw! Fast Flash, MultiChances, multiple grids, Joker... La Française des jeux offers you several options to maximize your chances of becoming the lucky winner of the Loto, or at least allowing you to win a nice sum. You also have the possibility of replaying the numbers in your grid, excluding the lucky number, at each Loto draw thanks to the second draw option. A simple extra box to check on your Lotto grid, which will only cost you 80 cents more to pay, but which could considerably change the situation! So, what are you waiting for to play?