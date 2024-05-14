Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday May 15, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Six million euros were at stake this Wednesday evening. The Loto draw has taken place. Did you find today's results?

On this Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Française des jeux offered a new Loto draw. We were, certainly, far from the nearly 49 million euros won Tuesday evening by a player who had tried his luck in the Euromillions draw in France. Nevertheless, six million euros remained a completely honorable sum, providing ample opportunity for happy days in the event of victory. The Loto draw took place a little before 9 p.m. Discover today's results without further delay:

Next meeting: Saturday. Seven million euros will be at stake. It is possible to play now. Not sure what numbers to bet on? Trust your instincts! Or the good vibes that certain figures seem to be enjoying lately. For example, 2, 8, 17, 28 and 35 came out on Tuesday evening in the Euromillions draw. Figures which could therefore be likely to emerge or, conversely, which should not emerge for a long time. Either way, you have until 8:15 p.m. on the day to validate your grid. The draw will take place immediately, around 8:45 p.m.

For those who would like to try to win a jackpot before Saturday, know that Française des jeux will organize a EuroDreams draw tomorrow evening. The opportunity, for those who are lucky enough, to earn up to 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. On Friday, a new Euromillions draw will be offered by Française des jeux and its European colleagues. A prize pool of 17 million euros will then be put into play. Note that it is already possible to try your luck for these different draws.