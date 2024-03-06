Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday March 6, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. For this Wednesday's draw, players could hope to win up to six million euros. The results are now known.

Six million euros. This was the amount of the prize pool at stake this Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Loto draw has delivered its verdict. There was no clear winner. Neither first nor second. The biggest winners can hope, at best, to have won 5,720 euros after discovering four of the five correct numbers and the Chance number. But enough chatter, discover without further delay all the results of this Wednesday's Loto, from the winning combination to the 10 codes worth 20,000 euros, including the Joker:

After this Loto draw, the next FDJ meeting is set for this Thursday. A EuroDreams draw will be organized, allowing a lucky person to pocket the tidy sum of 20,000 euros... per month, for thirty years! For the rest of the week, a Euromillions draw is also planned for Friday. This time, 63 million euros will be at stake. Finally, on Saturday, Française des jeux will organize a final Loto draw. The prize pool will therefore be seven million euros.