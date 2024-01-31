Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday January 31, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. The results of the Loto draw for this Wednesday, January 31, 2024, are now available. Did you win?

Three million euros were on offer this Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the Loto draw, which revealed the winning results of the day on TF1, it was indicated that no player had managed to bet on the correct winning combination. Consequence: four million euros are now at stake. The next Loto draw will take place on Saturday. The grid is sold for 2.20 euros for a basic combination. Those who would like to try their luck have until 8:15 p.m. on the day of the draw to validate their grid(s). In the meantime, don't forget to check all your results. It is possible that you had one of the 10 codes which allow you to pocket 20,000 euros during each meeting.

Tuesday evening, the atmosphere was more electric than ever. More than 143 million euros were on the table during the Euromillions draw. An amount that will have made more than one dream. Good or bad news, the jackpot was won, and not by the French. In any case, not by French people who tried their luck in France. The winners, as there were several, had played in one of the eight other countries which participate with France in the Euromillions draw. In detail, two grids were validated correctly. Result: the mega jackpot had to be split in two. Their owners each pocketed the tidy sum of 72,274,808 euros.