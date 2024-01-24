Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday January 24, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. Did this Wednesday's Loto draw make you a millionaire? Without further ado, here are all the results of the day!

Five million euros were at stake this January 24, 2024. It will be six million euros during the next Loto draw scheduled for Saturday January 27. Nobody managed to bet on the good results of the Loto this Wednesday. But perhaps you still managed to find part of the winning result? The distribution of winnings indicates that a player managed to find the five correct numbers, but not the Luck number. He still won 161,269 euros. Without further ado, here are all of today's results:

If the five million euros at stake in the Loto this Wednesday had something to seduce, the players had, for the most part, their eyes already turned towards the mega-jackpot of the Euromillions which will be at stake during the next drawing scheduled for Friday 26 January, in two days. And good news for those who were wondering: despite the colossal sum of 130 million euros offered on Friday evening, the basic grid will be sold at its usual price, i.e. 2.50 euros. As with the Loto, it will be possible to try your luck until 8:15 p.m. Friday. If you are afraid of forgetting to play on the big day, know that it is now possible to try your luck on the fdj.fr website as well as on the FDJ application. If the FDJ-approved point of sale near you is still open, you can also try to win the huge jackpot that will probably change your life forever! At least, if you manage to check the right results!