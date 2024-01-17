Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday January 17, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO RESULTS. No one won the jackpot of 2 million euros at stake this Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Here are all the results of the Loto draw.

Unfortunately, no player has found the numbers for the lottery draw for this Wednesday, January 17. You had to enter 29, 8, 37, 22, 39 and 10 in your grid as complementary numbers to win the jackpot of 2 million euros put into play by Française des jeux (FDJ). Monday January 15, a resident of Seine-Maritime won an exceptional gain of 20 million euros. If you also want to try your luck, the jackpot will be put back into play on Saturday January 20 with an additional million euros. You will have to play before 8:15 p.m. online on the fdj.fr website or by going to your usual place of sale.

To participate in the lotto draw, it is possible to fill out a digital grid. It could not be easier. Register on the FDJ website, create your player account in a few clicks, credit your account with the amount of your choice (minimum €5) and don't forget to validate your lotto grids before 8:15 p.m.! To win the jackpot, you must find the 5 numbers drawn at random and the complementary number. There are generally three lotto draws per week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. However, the FDJ organizes exceptional draws throughout the year, so stay tuned! Each week, the lotto draw is carried out around 8:20 p.m. and the lotto results can be found here from 8:45 p.m.