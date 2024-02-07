Loto result (FDJ): the draw for Wednesday February 7, 2024 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. The results of the Loto draw are known. We even know if someone has managed to bet on the winning combination.

Six million euros. This is an attractive sum to say the least. It was put into play this Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The Loto draw has delivered its verdict. We now know that no one was lucky enough to win today's jackpot. On the other hand, a person who has found the five numbers, but not the correct Chance number, still manages to do well. They win 186,502.70 euros. Find without further delay all the Loto results, from the winning combination of the day to the Joker, including the result of the second draw option and the 10 codes worth 20,000 euros.

What are the largest jackpots that have already been won in a Loto draw? As reported by the Tirage Gagnant site, to date, the largest jackpot ever pocketed by a player was won in Ille-et-Vilaine, during the draw on December 4, 2021. 30 million euros were then in Thu. Next comes a jackpot of 26 million euros won in September 2021, the participant had played on the Internet, a jackpot of 25 million euros pocketed in Paris in 2022, 24 million euros in 2011, the winner had tried his luck in Sarcelles, and finally the 23 million euros won in Libourne in 2014.